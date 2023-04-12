Environment and Protected Areas laid charges against 1686301 Alberta Ltd. for not following environmental legislation.
1686301 Alberta Ltd. is alleged to have contravened environment legislation and regulations related to pumping water from a gravel pit into a water body.
Charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, Water Act, Public Lands Act and subsequent regulations were laid on April 4.
The company is facing 13 charges:
three charges for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
five charges for contravening the Water Act
five charges for contravening the Public Lands Act
All offences are alleged to have occurred between April 12 and June 14, 2021.
The first court date is scheduled for May 16 in the Alberta Court of Justice, Edson.
The UCP government said Alberta’s Water Act supports and promotes the conservation and management of water through the use and allocation of water in Alberta.
"The Water Act addresses Albertans’ rights to divert water and the types of instruments and decision-making processes available for diversion and use of water," the UCP government stated.
"Regulatory requirements for air, water, land and biodiversity in Alberta are managed primarily through the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. The act supports and promotes the protection, enhancement and wise use of the environment by designating which proposed activities require approval or registration."
The Public Lands Act establishes the role of the Alberta government in managing public land in the province.
1686301 Alberta Ltd. was founded on June 26 2012 and has its registered office in Nw-17-53-14-w5m. The organization's status is listed as "Active." 1686301 Alberta Ltd. is a business registered in Canada with Alberta Government Services Corporate Registry.
If you have information about a spill, release or emergency that could damage the environment, call 1-800-222-6514.
