EPA report shows kids who drink fluoridated water have lower IQs

Parents who want smarter kids over fewer cavities shouldn’t let them drink the water — or kool-aid — on fluoridation of municipal water systems.That’s because a landmark Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study has shown a link between high fluoride levels in drinking water and brain development of children, leading to lower IQs.The 324-page report found that drinking water with fluoride concentrations of more than 1.5 milligrams per liter was associated with a drop in IQ scores of up to five points.Fluoride easily enters the blood when consumed, traveling directly to the brain..In the US alone, nearly 2 million people live in areas with fluoride levels above that threshold. In Canada, cities like Calgary through multiple plebiscites have struggled with the question of water fluoridation. It’s the first time a US government agency has determined with “moderate confidence” the negative impact of fluoride on childrens’ IQ. Up until now fluoridation has been upheld by proponents as one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th Century by reducing cavities in teeth by as much as 25%. According to the Centres for Disease Control, fluoridation saves as much as USD$6.5 billion per year in dental costs.But opponents have long claimed even low levels of exposure is linked to anxiety, temper tantrums and headaches in children as young as three years of age. Previous research in countries including Canada have suggested pregnant women limit exposure to fluoridated water..In Alberta about 43% of people drink tap water containing fluoride compared to just 1.5% in British Columbia and 40% in Saskatchewan. In the US that figure is closer to 70%.In May, 2011 the city of Calgary stopped putting fluoride in water after more than two decades and saw a gradual drop in dental health compared to cities like Edmonton which have had it since 1967.According to Alberta Health Services, “research consistently shows that community water fluoridation is safe, effective, economical and poses no risk to human health.” The Alberta government says $1 spent on community water fluoridation can save up to $93 per person in dental treatment costs. In November, 2021 Calgary city council voted to reintroduce fluoride after a plebiscite showed 62% of people supported adding fluoride to tap water at a cost of $28.1 million to upgrade the city’s two water treatment plants.Those upgrades were to be completed this September but in April were delayed to 2025 as a result of what the city administration called “global uncertainty and industry resource competition.”It is not yet known if the water main break and subsequent repairs will push that timeline back further.