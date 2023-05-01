EPS Chief Dale McFee says 18 officers added to LRT

EPS Chief Dale McFee.

Help is on the way for Edmonton City Transit riders as the social disorder continues.

On Monday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) commenced a redeployment of resources to Edmonton’s LRT to address the ongoing increase in violent crime that transit riders and members of the vulnerable community are subjected to.

guest399--what do you propose should be done with the EXISTING LRT??? It is already there, at very significant cost,which cannot be retracted,and that money put back into the piggy bank. We arent talking in vacuo about either buses or LRT. The real issue here is with Edmonton city council and its mayor, happily following some sort of "defund the police" policy they read about in the US news. It took the leadership of Danielle Smith to wade in and start dealing with the situation as it needs to be dealt with. Nice to see Edmonton municipal politicians now following her, wagging their tails as they go.

So now we have to spend even more money to police that failed pile of garbage called the LRT. Compared to the LRT, buses have almost no crime. And buses are almost free compared to the many billions an LRT costs. But Smith wants more LRT's, not less. So we are stuck with enormous transit bills, a horrible LRT system, high crime, extreme violence, and more addicts and increased policing costs. And we get this even though the province and city have long known that buses are faster, safer and far, far cheaper than the horrible LRT is. But the urban-progressive crew of Smith, Gondek and Sohi don't want buses. Apparently buses don't provide lucrative grafting opportunities like LRT's do. So we get more LRT's instead of less. This is incredibly dishonest and it harms our society. LRT's should be shut off and removed. Tolerating LRT's is tolerating crime, violence and grotesque levels of public waste.

