Help is on the way for Edmonton City Transit riders as the social disorder continues.
On Monday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) commenced a redeployment of resources to Edmonton’s LRT to address the ongoing increase in violent crime that transit riders and members of the vulnerable community are subjected to.
“This is a coordinated and strategic response to deal with the increased levels of violent crime on Edmonton’s public transit,” EPS Chief Dale McFee said.
“The goal is to create safer spaces for all transit users and encourage prosocial behaviour within and around Edmonton transit locations.”
EPS said it will redeploy 18 sworn positions from various units to make up two dedicated transit teams.
These teams will supplement the work already done by Healthy Streets Operation Centre, Community Policing Branch Beats and City of Edmonton Community/Transit Peace Officers to provide a coordinated response to safety in transit corridors.
“We recognize that violence on transit has escalated and requires a consistent EPS presence, and our previous staffing approach of using overtime shifts alone is not economical or sustainable," McFee said.
"We believe a fulsome strategy to increase public safety in our city’s LRT corridor must include having the right authorities in place to respond at the right time."
McFree noted the addition of another 50 police resources funded by the province will take time but "sets us on the right path to ensure we are dealing with violence appropriately and keeping Edmontonians and transit users safe."
The EPS recently completed its 2022 crime analysis, including an overview of crime on transit. Notable statistics include a 31.4% (+680 events) increase in dispatched calls for police service from 2021 to 2022, with violent calls for service up by 52.8% during this time.
It appears the "City of Champions" is becoming the city of violent crime.
Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 11.3% last year compared to 2021, while Edmonton’s overall violent crime rate rose by 16.5% in 2022.
"At the end of 2021, we knew we’d be heading into a challenging year as crime rates began trending back to pre-pandemic levels," McFee said.
"Unfortunately, violent crime trended up across the city in 2022, with our downtown core and surrounding communities disproportionately hard hit. It’s not news we like to share, but it’s the reality facing our city and police service,"
It is unclear how the redeployment of resources to Edmonton’s LRT will affect policing in the rest of the city.
(2) comments
guest399--what do you propose should be done with the EXISTING LRT??? It is already there, at very significant cost,which cannot be retracted,and that money put back into the piggy bank. We arent talking in vacuo about either buses or LRT. The real issue here is with Edmonton city council and its mayor, happily following some sort of "defund the police" policy they read about in the US news. It took the leadership of Danielle Smith to wade in and start dealing with the situation as it needs to be dealt with. Nice to see Edmonton municipal politicians now following her, wagging their tails as they go.
So now we have to spend even more money to police that failed pile of garbage called the LRT. Compared to the LRT, buses have almost no crime. And buses are almost free compared to the many billions an LRT costs. But Smith wants more LRT's, not less. So we are stuck with enormous transit bills, a horrible LRT system, high crime, extreme violence, and more addicts and increased policing costs. And we get this even though the province and city have long known that buses are faster, safer and far, far cheaper than the horrible LRT is. But the urban-progressive crew of Smith, Gondek and Sohi don't want buses. Apparently buses don't provide lucrative grafting opportunities like LRT's do. So we get more LRT's instead of less. This is incredibly dishonest and it harms our society. LRT's should be shut off and removed. Tolerating LRT's is tolerating crime, violence and grotesque levels of public waste.
