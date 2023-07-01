A six-month investigation initiated by the Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Downtown Beats team has culminated with more than $400,000 in illegal drugs being taken off city streets.
In November 2022, EPS initiated a drug investigation based in the McDougall Community along 107 Avenue.
On April 15, police executed search warrants on two residences and a vehicle resulting in the seizure of the following drugs and proceeds of crime:
3.90 kgs of methamphetamine valued at $390,000
459.43 gm of buffing agent valued at $2,500
95.71 gm of cocaine valued at $9,500
6.14 gm of pre-packaged fentanyl valued at $1,200
29 gm of pre-packaged methamphetamine valued at $2,900
172 pills of various controlled drugs valued at approx. $4,230
Approximately 59,250 Pokemon, sports, and other collectible cards valued at $34,000
Credit card pressing machine with associated software and a large quantity of blank credit cards
Bernard Agustin, 49, and Tamara Cook, 43, were jointly charged with 11 offences related to the possession and production of controlled substances, as well as the possession of proceeds of crime.
“This is a great example of Beat members being alive to the needs of a given community affected by drugs, disorder and the spin-off crimes that come from these activities,” Acting Staff Sgt. Sean Parker at the EPS said.
The EPS said this bust also highlighted a trend that has been emerging recently in Edmonton whereby collectible cards are being used as currency within the drug trade.
