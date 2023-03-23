The Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Wednesday and confirmed that the 16-year-old male shooter’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head consistent with being self-inflicted.
“We recognize that there is intense public interest in this investigation,” EPS Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said.
“At this time, our priorities need to be the integrity of ongoing investigations, including the origin of the firearm, as well as the safety and privacy of all the families affected by this tragedy. For these reasons, we are not releasing or confirming the name of the deceased.”
A bullet casing recovered from the scene of the Pizza Hut shooting in the area of 133 Street and 114 Avenue has been forensically matched to the firearm that was recovered at the 132 Street and 114 Avenue apartment, where Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan were fatally shot.
Investigators believe the suspect in the Pizza Hut shooting to be the same 16-year-old male responsible for the deaths of the two EPS members, although this has yet to be confirmed.
Detectives are also working to trace the origins of the firearm and how it came to be in the youth’s possession.
Police would not confirm to the Western Standard if the weapon was a hand gun or a long gun. The EPS also would not confirm if the firearm had a serial number.
Police did confirm that the shootings were not gang related.
At this time, investigators continue to believe the youth’s parents, police dispatch and Consts. Ryan and Jordan had no information to suggest there was a firearm in the home when the family dispute call for service was made on March 16.
“Both events have been served by robust investigations that have followed all lines of inquiry,” Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said.
“All tips and other investigative avenues were pursued exhaustively by the investigating teams.”
The male shot in the Pizza Hut remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, and the youth’s mother who was shot on March 16 remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.
