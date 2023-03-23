suspect from pizz hut shooting

The suspect in the north Edmonton Pizza Hut shooting.

 EPS file photo

As first reported by the Western Standard, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) believe they confirmed the teen cop killer in Edmonton was also the Pizza Hut shooter.

An autopsy on the shooter and ballistic analysis of the firearm have been completed in the March 16 EPS line of duty deaths.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.