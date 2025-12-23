EPS investigating fatal collision that claimed life of 32-year-old woman

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that happened in west Edmonton on Monday. According to the police, the two-vehicle collision, where speed is believed to have played a factor, took place in the area of 180 St and 118 Ave.Officers responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m. and pronounced a 32-year-old female passenger in a 2018 Audi Q5 dead on the scene. The 37-year-old male driver of the SUV and a 35-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital in stable condition. .“Sadly, speed has taken far too many lives on our streets, and we send our condolences to all of the friends and families who have lost loved ones this year,” says Sgt. Kamlesh Patel with EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section.An EPS press release states that the collision happened when the SUV, travelling west on 118 Ave between 178 St and 184 St, lost control and collided with the back of a car hauler trailer that was parked on 118 Ave.The car hauler driver suffered no injuries in the collision.EPS Major Collisions Investigation Sector continues to investigate the collision.“As we approach 2026, the EPS would like to remind motorists to slow down and drive with care so we can all arrive home safely in the new year,” Patel said.