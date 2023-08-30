EPS officer charged

On Nov. 26, 2019, ASIRT was directed to investigate a use of force by Const. Alexander Doduk.

 X/Twitter

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Wednesday an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

On Nov. 26, 2019, ASIRT was directed to investigate a use of force by Const. Alexander Doduk.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Free Canada
Free Canada

I am glad that police complaints are no longer being investigated by the police themselves. This is a recent change. I understand the police have a really hard job. Look how many officers have been killed this last few years in the line of duty. However, if there is a complaint, the complaint must be investigated fairly by a armlength party, not by the police service itself.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.