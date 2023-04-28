Const. Ben Todd

Const. Ben Todd 

 Courtesy Radio Canada

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer who kicked a man's head like a "soccer ball" is on paid leave pending an internal investigation.

Pacey Dumas

Pacey Dumas

"I don't know the first part about any complaints on (Const. Ben Todd) before, again those are things we'll look at, but I will say he is on leave with pay,"  EPS Chief Dale McFee told the Western Standard when asked about the officer's history.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

He’ll likely just get a warning letter in his employment file. Our police forces are complete disgraces.

Report Add Reply

