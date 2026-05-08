EPS provides targeted deployment update in preparation for patio and festival season

EDMONTON — Edmonton Police Chief Warren Driechel and other EPS officials gave Edmontonians an update on Friday about how their targeted resource deployment across the city has helped crime prevention, as they brace for increased public traffic throughout the spring and summer. "Over the last few years, our city, like many others, has moved towards accepting things we should never have accepted, illegal drug use, visible disorder in our public spaces and behaviour that makes people feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods and communities," said Driechel."I understand how this happens. Communities get worn down. People stop reporting crime because they stop believing it will make a difference, and slowly, what was once unacceptable becomes our new normal. I'm here today to say that that cycle ends now, and we will no longer be tolerant of what is happening on our streets or in our city." .Edmonton's crime rate increased from 7,494 per 100,000 people in 2024 to 8,313 in 2025, and the city's Crime Severity Index score has sat above Alberta's average every year since 2015. "Normalizing disorder doesn't make it go away," Driechel said. "It makes it worse. It erodes community pride.""It undermines trust in institutions, and it impacts the ability for businesses and the economy to thrive, and it sends a message to the people that are doing this that, 'We don't care, we are not watching.' We care, and we are watching, and that's why we're here today."To help combat this, EPS has begun using data and crime statistics to identify the areas, Crime Treatment Zones, that need the most resources, and what resources are needed in individual areas. "Identifying these zones allows our officers to take a targeted approach, to tailor enforcement and police presence to the specific needs of each community, because what's required in one neighbourhood isn't the same to another," Driechel said."Some areas need stronger traffic presence and enforcement to take dangerous drivers off the road. Others require a focused response to problem properties and social disorder. Our approach must be flexible, we must be agile, but our commitment must be consistent." EPS claimed their targeted approach has helped reduce the violent crime rate in Central Edmonton between March 12 and April 8 by 1.2% compared to the same time period in 2025. Non-violent crimes in the area decreased by 3.5%, and disorder fell 13%. Breach and warrant executions increased 29.5% in that time frame as well, which the EPS said demonstrates proactive efforts to act before crime incidents can occur. .Driechel said the service is working hard to reduce crime and disorder across the city, but that it will take continued time and cannot be accomplished without help from Edmontonians. "I want to be direct, reporting crime matters," Driechel said. "When you call it in, you're telling us where we need to be. That information tells us how to deploy, and it makes a difference.""I also understand that the current reporting system isn't perfect, but I can assure you that we are addressing those challenges and barriers to make it easier."Friday's press conference was held in Churchill Square, a major gathering location for Edmontonians, where police said they have received 530 calls for service thus far in 2026. EPS said Edmontonians deserve to feel safe as the weather warms up and the outdoor activities season returns. "Our teams will continue their ongoing presence throughout the city. We will also have a tailored presence that will best address the unique needs in Northeast, Southeast and West Edmonton," said Acting Superintendent Jared Hrycun with the EPS’ Southeast and Southwest Division."All this summer, EPS is dedicated to creating a safer Edmonton, and we look forward to continuing the conversation with Edmontonians while we also continue this important work."