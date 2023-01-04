The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested and charged a suspect in relation to the theft of four new campers that were stolen in early December.
Two were stolen from an Acheson RV dealership and two were taken from a Sherwood Park RV dealership.
EPS initiated an investigation in late 2022 into trailer thefts following increased reports of similar thefts outside of EPS’ jurisdiction.
During a search warrant at a storage compound in west Edmonton, police recovered three campers, along with other stolen property which included an SUV, semi-trailer, cargo trailer, and a forklift.
Two additional campers were recovered east of Sherwood Park.
On December 30, 2022 the EPS arrested a male suspect after they located him towing a flat deck trailer that was confirmed stolen. During the course of the investigation, officers were also able to confirm that the suspect was responsible for several other thefts, including items from new home construction sites.
“A lot of investigative steps went into identifying the suspect and the location of the stolen property,” Segerent Ian Strom from the EPS stated.
“The total value of the recovered property is believed to be valued at over $800,000 which is significant.”
“While large vehicles and property can be difficult to physically move, it doesn’t always make them a deterrent from theft.”
35-year-old Devon Salisbury was charged with a total of 31 criminal charges including break and enter, theft over $5000, and possession of stolen property over $5000.
Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
