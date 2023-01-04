stolen campers recovered

EPS initiated an investigation in late 2022 into trailer thefts following increased reports of similar thefts outside of EPS’ jurisdiction.

 EPS file photo

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested and charged a suspect in relation to the theft of four new campers that were stolen in early December.

Two were stolen from an Acheson RV dealership and two were taken from a Sherwood Park RV dealership.

