The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the cause of death for an 8-year-old girl found on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis was determined to be blunt impact trauma, and the manner of death is homicide.
An autopsy has been completed on an eight-year-old girl whose remains were found in Maskwacis, which is approximately 70 km south of Edmonton.
On Monday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed the remains found on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Saturday, were those of the 8-year-old girl whose death is being investigated by the EPS Homicide Section.
The names of the 27-year-old female charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body and the 25-year-old male charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body are being withheld by the EPS to protect the identities of several other young children related to the deceased.
Edward Nievera, 66 was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
All three of the accused were known to the girl.
In the early evening of April 24, officers responded to a check on welfare call about a child at a residence in the area of 87 Avenue and 165 Street.
Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the child and began investigating.
Due to the circumstances, Homicide Section took over the investigation and organized a coordinated search involving multiple EPS units and other external agency partners, including the RCMP, to search for the girl’s remains.
On Saturday, the remains were located on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis.
