Police EPS car
Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the cause of death for an 8-year-old girl found on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis was determined to be blunt impact trauma, and the manner of death is homicide.

An autopsy has been completed on an eight-year-old girl whose remains were found in Maskwacis, which is approximately 70 km south of Edmonton.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

