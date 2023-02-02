The Courage Across Canada tour will be at Eastglen School next month and Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) says the drag queen show is optional for students.
"The Courage Across Canada Tour is a celebration of the resiliency of queer, trans and non-binary folks over the last few years and to build a sense of pride throughout Canada," Icesis Couture, winner of Canada’s Drag Race, said.
"Join me, and my drag siblings as we travel across Canada, coast-to-coast."
The tour will visit 10 communities sharing drag and stories at local schools by day and celebrating with free performances at local venues by night.
"We will also be honouring 2SLGBTQIA+ community who have made a difference," Couture said.
A drag queen story hour held in Grande Prairie was recently shut down by protestors after a fire alarm was pulled inside the building by a non-protestor, sources said.
One lady protesting held a sign that read, "No drag queens allowed in Alberta."
EPS told the Western Standard the upcoming show is optional after-school hours activity, outside instructional time.
"Students interested in attending require parental permission. Parents of students who attend Eastglen can choose to opt their children out of the presentation," EPS said.
"The focus of the presentation is to share the barriers and challenges the presenters have overcome in a student-appropriate context."
Sponsors for the tour include the Government of Canada’s Ministry of Heritage, US Communications, Air Canada, VIA Rail, Sparkle Productions, the Arts Hotel, The Fort Garry Hotel, Spa & Conference Centre, the Hyatt Regency, The Westin Edmonton, the Holiday Inn Toronto Downtown, Pink Mafia Productions, and Flight Plan.
The tour will be hosted by Coutur with her drag siblings Kimora Amour, Kimmy Couture, Suki Doll, Makayla Couture, Eve 6000, and Océane Aqua-Black.
Always hypersexual.
I bet that there will be a drag queen story hour in elementary schools for the elementary school students by the next school year, at the latest.
How are the math scores doing?
People can't pay their bills, but our government is paying for this? Why? What's the end game?
And I thought f*****g June was a long month already.
