EPS says drag queen show optional

The tour will be hosted by Coutur with her drag siblings Kimora Amour, Kimmy Couture, Suki Doll, Makayla Couture, Eve 6000, and Océane Aqua-Black.

 Photo Credit: https://www.dayofpink.org/couragetour

The Courage Across Canada tour will be at Eastglen School next month and Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) says the drag queen show is optional for students.

"The Courage Across Canada Tour is a celebration of the resiliency of queer, trans and non-binary folks over the last few years and to build a sense of pride throughout Canada," Icesis Couture, winner of Canada’s Drag Race, said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

mike4
mike4

Always hypersexual.

rmannia
rmannia

I bet that there will be a drag queen story hour in elementary schools for the elementary school students by the next school year, at the latest.

Goose
Goose

How are the math scores doing?

Ms. P
Ms. P

People can't pay their bills, but our government is paying for this? Why? What's the end game?

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

And I thought f*****g June was a long month already.

