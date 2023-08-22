Mall Shooting

The EPS said, "We do not believe that individual sustained any injuries and at this time the fourth male has not been located nor have the people from the white SUV."

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Tuesday two groups engaged in a gun battle in the parking lot of West Edmonton mall the night before, resulting in three men being shot.

"We want to reassure the citizens of Edmonton that their safety is still sound. We believe this was a targeted incident and it wasn't random in nature. And finally to correct some of the misinformation out there that has been circulating online and social media," said EPS Deputy Chief Darren Derko.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

al
al

I wonder if they are new to the country perhaps?

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Soooo, are they the duck hunters Mendicino and T*rd told me about?

free the west
free the west

I sure hope those gangbangers had their guns registered.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Soft in crime and Catch and release bail system. What more can be said? I’m sure these fellas didn’t have firearm licenses.

