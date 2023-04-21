Sean Tout EPS

Sean Tout, EPS' executive director of information management and intelligence.

It appears the "City of Champions" is becoming the city of violent crime after  the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released its 2022 crime stats Friday.

Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 11.3% last year compared to 2021, while Edmonton’s overall violent crime rate rose by 16.5% in 2022.

(1) comment

guest83
guest83

Just about time to start packing a gun just to take transit or anywhere for that matter. You put them down you won’t have reoffenders, pretty simple!

Canada needs a 2nd amendment thanks to Turdholes catch and release program!

