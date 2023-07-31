The City of Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 8% between 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile, police-reported crime in Canada, as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), increased for the second consecutive year, up 4% in 2022 overall.
Last week’s release of crime statistics shows Edmonton maintained a consistent ranking in the majority of the comparative crime statistics categories from 2021 to 2022.
Statistics Canada released its annual Police-reported Crime Statistics in Canada report on Thursday.
The report shows some common concerns across Canada, including increases in the national crime rate, crime severity, violent crime rate and violent crime severity.
As seen in the 2022 report, and year-to-date 2023 data tracked by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), the violent crime rate in Edmonton continues to increase, with assault being the primary driver.
“The 2022 Statistics Canada report shows that Edmonton has remained steady in its ranking across many categories,” said Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.
“While we are pleased to report we have not outranked other cities, we have to pay specific attention to conditions that are impacting violence in our community which is increasing and remains a primary concern."
Most provinces and territories recorded increases in the CSI from 2021 to 2022, with the exceptions of New Brunswick (-2%), Yukon (-5%) and Nunavut (-4%).
Among the provinces, Manitoba (+14%) recorded the largest CSI increase in 2022, with violent and non-violent crime contributing fairly equally to the change. This was followed by Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Prince Edward Island, which all increased by 6%.
“This nationwide increase illustrates the ongoing intersection between our justice system, health care, social services and more and shows how gaps in our services and supports are not solely a regional issue – they are impacting community safety across the country," McFee said.
“For these reasons, the Edmonton Police Service, along with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) will continue to advocate for reforms to our bail system and the improved integration of supports and services offered by law enforcement, government and our community partners.”
According to the national report, the Edmonton Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) maintained the 6th highest police-reported total crime rate (6th highest in 2021) of all 35 CMAs in 2022.
The Edmonton CMA violent crime rate was the 12th highest among CMAs (16th in 2021), with the rate increasing by 13% between 2012 and 2022 and is higher than the national average but below the provincial average.
The overall CSI in the City of Edmonton has increased by 5% between 2021 and 2022 and decreased by 15% between 2018 and 2022. Violations contributing to the change in the total CSI in Edmonton were attributed to breaking and entering, robbery, theft of $5,000 or under from a motor vehicle and fraud.
Edmonton CMA had the 8th highest police-reported total violent CSI. Overall, the violent crime severity in the City of Edmonton remained stable (0% increase) between 2021 and 2022.
The City of Edmonton's violent crime severity decreased by 2% from 2018 to 2022 while the Edmonton CMA violent CSI increased by 1% over the same period.
The Edmonton CMA also had the 7th highest police-reported total non-violent CSI in 2022 (7th highest in 2021). City of Edmonton’s non-violent CSI increased by 7% between 2021 and 2022 (-19 % from 2018 to 2022) and the increase was driven by breaking and entering, theft of $5,000 or under from a motor vehicle and fraud.
City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said at a press conference recently he is pleading with federal Justice Minister David Lametti to take "immediate action" on bail reform.
“I am really, really concerned about the escalation of violence in our city," said Sohi.
"Particularly the violent incidents that we have experienced, whether close to the Belvedere LRT station, or the random shooting that took place in the west end."
In May, Sohi released a plan to fix social disorder in the downtown region, encouraging people to "meet me downtown," in a new campaign to make a good first impression on visitors to the 'City of Champions.'
The plan was intended to help fix the chaos occurring downtown, simply by meeting downtown.
It appears that plan has failed.
"Two programs and a marketing campaign will help position Edmonton’s downtown as a place of opportunity, activity and connection," The City of Edmonton stated.
"The 2023 Downtown Vibrancy Fund and Meet Me Downtown Grant commit a combined $6.5 million to support projects that increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of our city."
(5) comments
Want to reduce the crime rate in Edmonton & Canada?
The Perps who are not Citizens need to be immediately Deported after conviction, including their immediate family.
Watch the crime rate drop . . . much of this problem has been imported . . .
Who are you gonna believe here folks, the police or a mayor who thinks wearing a T shirt with a slogan on it is going to fix crime, and magically make criminals “all better”?
Cancel the LRT and the crime rate instantly drops. And then replace the LRT with buses and the city will save so much money, it can lower our taxes, and lower it by quite a lot actually.
Classic Leftists misdirection by Edmonton mayor. At a "conference recently he is pleading with federal Justice Minister David Lametti to take 'immediate action' on bail reform" and obfuscates his responsibility in regard to EPS by blaming bail as the reason for rise in violence in Edmonton.
You get who you Vote for! I didn't vote for that Marxist Mayor and thank G I was able to move out of Edmonton......Just in time!
