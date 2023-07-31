EPS Chief Dale McFee says crime rate rises

EPS Chief Dale McFee.

 Image by Arthur C. Green

The City of Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 8% between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, police-reported crime in Canada, as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), increased for the second consecutive year, up 4% in 2022 overall.

Edmonton’s total crime severity

Edmonton’s total crime severity data.
Edmonton’s violent crime severity

Edmonton’s violent crime severit data.
Edmonton’s non-violent crime severity

Edmonton’s non-violent crime severity data.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Want to reduce the crime rate in Edmonton & Canada?

The Perps who are not Citizens need to be immediately Deported after conviction, including their immediate family.

Watch the crime rate drop . . . much of this problem has been imported . . .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Who are you gonna believe here folks, the police or a mayor who thinks wearing a T shirt with a slogan on it is going to fix crime, and magically make criminals “all better”?

guest399
guest399

Cancel the LRT and the crime rate instantly drops. And then replace the LRT with buses and the city will save so much money, it can lower our taxes, and lower it by quite a lot actually.

Mila
Mila

Classic Leftists misdirection by Edmonton mayor. At a "conference recently he is pleading with federal Justice Minister David Lametti to take 'immediate action' on bail reform" and obfuscates his responsibility in regard to EPS by blaming bail as the reason for rise in violence in Edmonton.

Taz
Taz

You get who you Vote for! I didn't vote for that Marxist Mayor and thank G I was able to move out of Edmonton......Just in time!

