38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov

38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov.

 EPS File Photo

In the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public a convicted violent sexual offender has been released.

The EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe that 38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Get your loved ones out of the cities, they are going to burn themselves to the ground. As Trudeau proved just the other day, public transportation is perfectly safe if you travel with at least 6 armed guards and federally vetted fellow passengers.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“The EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe that 38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Is anyone else getting it yet?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.