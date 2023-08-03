In the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public a convicted violent sexual offender has been released.
The EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe that 38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.
"Passechnikov is residing in Edmonton after recently being released from jail, the EPS said on Wednesday.
"He is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and is being managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS."
EPS said Passechnikov is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to some of his victims in the commission of offences.
Passechnikov has also victimized several adult females within a broad age range, from young adults to the elderly, in a sexual manner.
The EPS said it is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.
Passechnikov has been placed on a series of court-ordered conditions including:
He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without the written approval of his supervisor.
He must not have weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons, whether homemade or otherwise.
He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.
Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Passechnikov can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(2) comments
Get your loved ones out of the cities, they are going to burn themselves to the ground. As Trudeau proved just the other day, public transportation is perfectly safe if you travel with at least 6 armed guards and federally vetted fellow passengers.
“The EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe that 38-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”
Is anyone else getting it yet?
