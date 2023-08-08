In less than three day, two violent sexual offenders have been released back to the streets of Edmonton.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Tuesday it is warning the public that a convicted violent sexual offender is being released.
The EPS said 53-year-old Dwayne Kequahtooway (previously known as Dwayne Holliger) is a convicted violent sexual offender, and it has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.
"Kequahtooway will be residing in Edmonton after he is released from custody, the EPS stated in a news release.
"He is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.
Police noted that Kequahtooway is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences.
"Kequahtooway has victimized a number of females including children, adolescents and adults in a sexual manner," the EPS said.
"He has sought out single mothers for a relationship to then offend against their daughter(s). Kequahtooway has also attempted to lure young females online."
Kequahtooway has been placed on a series of court-ordered conditions including:
- He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his Supervisor.
- He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
- He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without the written approval of his supervisor.
- He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his supervisor or designate.
- He must not attend within 100 meters of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreational centers, community centers, youth shelters, public libraries, or any other area where persons under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably expected to be present unless he has received written approval from his supervisor or designate.
- He shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the Schedule of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, excluding cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him or any other intoxicating substances.
On Sunday, the EPS warned the public that a 49-year-old violent sexual offender has been released.
In the interest of public safety, the EPS issued the warning over the weekend, saying Michael Cardinal, 49 is a convicted violent sexual offender and the police have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.
EPS said Cardinal, who will be residing in Edmonton, is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.
Four years ago EPS said Cardinal had a history of robbery, spousal violence, sexual assaults (including strangers, family members, senior citizens and young or underage females) and indecent acts.
He has been released once again and now EPS is issuing the same warning again four years later.
Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Cardinal can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
And yet the gentlemen from Coutts are still behind bars. 😢
