Warning to public of another convicted violent sexual offender

The EPS said 53-year-old Dwayne Kequahtooway (previously known as Dwayne Holliger) is a convicted violent sexual offender.

In less than three day, two violent sexual offenders have been released back to the streets of Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Tuesday it is warning the public that a convicted violent sexual offender is being released.

BG Manning
BG Manning

And yet the gentlemen from Coutts are still behind bars. 😢

