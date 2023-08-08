The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning residents a 49-year-old violent sexual offender has been released.
In the interest of public safety, the EPS issued the warning over the weekend, saying Michael Cardinal, 49 is a convicted violent sexual offender and the police have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.
EPS said Cardinal, who will be residing in Edmonton, is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.
"Cardinal is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences," the EPS stated.
"Cardinal has victimized a number of females aged 15 years to 82 years in a sexual manner."
Cardinal has been placed on a series of court-ordered conditions including:
• He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
• He must abide to a curfew of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, unless a varied time is approved in writing by his Supervisor.
• He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.
Four years ago EPS said Cardinal had a history of robbery, spousal violence, sexual assaults (including strangers, family members, senior citizens and young or underage females) and indecent acts.
He has been released once again and now EPS is issuing the same warning again four years later.
Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Cardinal can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(4) comments
Do not "hate" this alleged vile individual as many like him/her/it seem to be embraced by the alphabet crowd. Their silence is acceptance - also vile.
"Cardinal has victimized a number of females aged 15 years to 82 years in a sexual manner."
This convicted violent monster has been released from prison while the Coutts Four can't even have their day in court.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/freeland-designate-them-as-terrorists-seize-their-assets-impair-them-case-coutts-four/5827709
Ship him to Ottawa.
I am sure his victims are not too pleased with his release.
Since he is a repeat offender, why is he out free to prey on new victims?
Does he have an ankle bracelet to track his whereabouts?
Judicial system is a joke.
People like him require hillbilly justice, nothing less, nothing more.
