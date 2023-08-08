Michael/Noah Cardina released again

Michael/Noah Cardinal, 49.

 EPS File Photo

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning residents a 49-year-old violent sexual offender has been released.

In the interest of public safety, the EPS issued the warning over the weekend, saying Michael Cardinal, 49 is a convicted violent sexual offender and the police have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest1019
guest1019

Do not "hate" this alleged vile individual as many like him/her/it seem to be embraced by the alphabet crowd. Their silence is acceptance - also vile.

john.lankers
john.lankers

"Cardinal has victimized a number of females aged 15 years to 82 years in a sexual manner."

This convicted violent monster has been released from prison while the Coutts Four can't even have their day in court.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/freeland-designate-them-as-terrorists-seize-their-assets-impair-them-case-coutts-four/5827709

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Ship him to Ottawa.

Alterego64
Alterego64

I am sure his victims are not too pleased with his release.

Since he is a repeat offender, why is he out free to prey on new victims?

Does he have an ankle bracelet to track his whereabouts?

Judicial system is a joke.

People like him require hillbilly justice, nothing less, nothing more.

