Pilot project for body cams for EPS starts Monday

Officers are not legally obligated to tell residents they are being recorded.

 EPS File Photo

Beginning Monday, select Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers will begin wearing body cameras.

In March, the UCP government mandated the use of body-worn cameras by all police officers. Working towards this mandate, the EPS is set to begin a six-month trial of the cameras starting next week.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Raz
Raz

Body cams, facial recognition. The police state will catch you by surprise!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.