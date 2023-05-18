Shandro and smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Office of the Ethics Commissioner has found that UCP leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with the justice ministry in relation to the criminal charges against Artur Pawlowski.

The allegations were that Premier Smith sought to influence the prosecution of Pawlowski, who was facing charges relating to the Coutts border crossing blockade, and, thereby, improperly tried to interfere with the administration of justice.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(12) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Meanwhile we have an insane psychotic child dictator with the personality profile of Paul Bernardo acting as PM of Canada who breaks the law and violates ethics on a daily basis

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Keean Bexte of the Counter Signal just posted a confirmation from the Commussioner herself that the CBC just lied about this. Smith was found innocent.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Seeking advice from 1 of the Kenney crew that was part of the crimes against Albertans was foolish, but not illegal nor improper.

Report Add Reply
Rockymount
Rockymount

The answer is to Clean House. There are still to many incompetent Notley Loyalists slow walking anything Smith tries to do, not to mention closet Red Tories backroom WEF loyalists put in place by Kenny.

Look at the mess Notley Made of the leftist Alberta Forrest service. Arson Forrest fires being blamed on Global Warming? Farmers and private business being order to not build fire berms or to cut fire breaks? This is leftist Lunacy in action in an election year.

Report Add Reply
Edward S
Edward S

So what is the implication here?; that people have no recourse and just have to accept corrupt courts no matter how corrupt they become! Why are premiers allowed to appoint minsters of justice at all? Because elected politicians have a role in the justice system as they represent citizens. There were courts in Germany and Russia and in every other corrupted country. Get off your back foot and lean forward Smith! At least she isn't saying sorry again.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

So convenient that the CCP operatives should release this the day of the debate.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

We need to be honest. Art is a political prisoner. (And I am most definitely a fan of

Art)

Report Add Reply
Tim
Tim

so what, also I figure it was a set up to release this information the day of the debate.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Yes, I think so. NDP strategy.

Report Add Reply
Rockymount
Rockymount

100% right - Jason Kenny's appointed WEF Loyalists working against Alberta .

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Main stream news will blow this up as the story of the year.

Report Add Reply
LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

I still don't understand what Ms Smith did that was wrong. It sounds like all she did was seek advice from a lawyer.

Report Add Reply

