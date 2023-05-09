Some Albertans evacuated because of the wildfires are being allowed to return home.
The evacuation order for the Town of Edson and some areas of Yellowhead County, from Marlboro to the Chip Lake area, were officially lifted.
"We have confirmed that Highway 16 between Jasper and Highway 751 (MacKay) is open, as well as Highway 32 from Whitecourt to Highway 16. There may be reduced visibility," the Town of Edson stated.
"A few things of note as you return. Most importantly, drive safe and take your time getting back. Stagger your re-entry if possible."
Residents returning should note there will be no emergency physician services at the Edson Hospital until the ER can be opened and the Emergency Department staff.
"Please continue to call 911 for emergencies," the Town of Edson said.
Town officials also said EMS and ambulance are available, as well as medical first responders and fire services.
"If you are not able to return home due to the evacuation order still in place in some areas of Yellowhead County, you can stay at your current location, make other arrangements, or if you have nowhere to go, you can check in at the Edson Reception Centre at the Edson and District Leisure Centre (1021-49 St) to discuss accommodations," the Town of Edson said.
Both town and county said residents should check utilities on arrival to ensure everything is operational.
"If you have utility concerns, please contact your service provider as soon as possible," officials said.
Services such as grocery services, pharmacies, and gas stations should re-open as soon as possible, but residents need to be prepared for a reduction in service until staff are in place.
Fire bans remain in place and the Town of Edson is still under a water ban.
The ECC number is 1-833-334-4630 for any wildfire/re-entry-related questions.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
