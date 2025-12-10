Alberta

Ex-UCP cabinet minister, Peter Guthrie, appointed Alberta Party leader

MLA Peter Guthrie has been named the leader of the Alberta Party as he continues to rebuild after his UCP eviction.
Peter Guthrie labelled as the leader of the Alberta Party.
Peter Guthrie labelled as the leader of the Alberta Party.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Peter Guthrie
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Party Leader

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news