Ex-UCP cabinet minister, Peter Guthrie, appointed Alberta Party leader

Peter Guthrie, a former cabinet minister in the UCP government, was announced as the new Alberta Party leader on Tuesday, as he continues to find his footing after being removed from the UCP caucus in April. “I am honored to officially join the Alberta Party as its leader,” reads Guthrie’s X post announcing his new position. “Albertans deserve honesty, accountability, and a government that builds. They want stability, strong communities, protected services, and opportunities to thrive.”Guthrie joined the Alberta Party in July, looking for a new party after being expelled from the UCP for criticizing the AHS procurement scandal and voting in favour of a motion calling for a public inquiry into the issue. “Together, we will restore confidence, reverse efforts that undermine our democratic institutions, and return normal, responsible government to Alberta,” Guthrie wrote in Tuesday’s X post.“This is our purpose. This is our path. And regardless of the name we carry, our movement continues.”.The Guthrie and his party have been involved in a conflict with the UCP, including a ongoing court case, as the Alberta Party has tried to change its name to “Alberta Progressive Conservative Party.” The UCP asserts ownership of the term “Progressive Conservative,” after a party by that name merged with the Wildrose party in 2017 to create the UCP. The introduction of Bill 14 further strengthens the UCP’s control over the name, as it would prohibit political parties from using certain terms or names that might confuse voters or that were previously used by another party not connected to the current name-changing party. Guthrie will take over the role previously held by Lindsay Amantea, the interim leader of the Alberta Party. He is the party's only current MLA.