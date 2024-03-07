EXCLUSIVE: Alberta doctors performed 21 top surgeries on minors since 2019

A total of 21 breast removal surgeries to assist with gender transitions have been performed on minors in Alberta since 2019, according to a freedom of information (FOI) request obtained by the Western Standard. There have been a total 520 breast removal surgeries in that time, according to Alberta Health. Breast removals occur for a variety of reasons, according to the FOI request obtained on Wednesday. A small number of these surgeries are considered identifiable and are suppressed to protect confidentiality. As a result, the number of them for breast cancer is unavailable. Alberta Health said the year with the most breast surgeries performed was 2019 (116), followed by 2022 (113), 2023 (110), 2021 (102) and 2020 (79). Alberta does not perform bottom surgeries and does not fund them for children to be performed elsewhere. Alberta Health said the government was “introducing policies across several ministries to preserve the choices children and youth have before potentially making life-altering and often irreversible adult decisions.”“One of the policies announced on February 1st will prohibit all gender reassignment surgeries for minors aged 17 and under,” it said. “One of our greatest responsibilities is to support our children as they grow and develop into adulthood and ensure they are fully prepared to make the most impactful decisions affecting their lives when they are mature enough to make them.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”