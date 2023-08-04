Nate Horner

Finance Minister Nate Horner.

 Courtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard

The UCP government sent federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland some advice Friday and a warning on behalf of the Canadian economy.

Alberta Minister of Finance Nate Horner sent a letter to Freeland with a warning that the risk of Canada falling deeper into a recession is elevated for the next 12 months.

Grinder
Grinder

This is good news. For me, the real kicker is that we had 8 billion to give to Ukraine to "save" them yet we couldn't find 2.3 billion to just forgive these Covid damaged businesses who are essentially the backbone of our internal and external economies? A--Face Trudeau gave billions of our money to corporations for batteries, Covid products and other countries and ignored the source of all this money, working and business owning Canadians!

