EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government hires Washington, DC, lobbying firm for $1.2 million

The Alberta government has agreed to pay Capitol Counsel LLC in Washington, DC, $1.2 million to perform American government relations work for it for the next two years, according to a contract obtained by the Western Standard. With this contract, the Executive Council of Alberta said it has agreed with Capitol Counsel that it will be effective from Oct. 10, 2024 until Oct. 9, 2026 unless terminated. That means $50,000 will be paid each month by the Executive Council to Capital Counsel over two years. “The Province may, in its sole discretion, extend the Contract, under the same terms and conditions, for an additional term of up to 12 months to perform the Services,” said the Executive Council in a contract. The contract has the option to be extended another year for $600,000 from 2026 to 2027. If it is extended, Capitol Counsel will be paid $50,000 per month for one year. The initial $1.2 million cost will see $120,000 spent on the annual engagement plan and $1.08 million spent on core services. These core services include ongoing stakeholder engagement and outreach; verbal and written research, analysis and advice on current or emerging issues; message development; and support on public affairs. The Executive Council said Capitol Counsel agrees to perform the services in accordance with the provisions of this contract and follow any directions from it about them. Additionally, it said it warrants it has the qualifications and expertise to perform the services and statements regarding them in its proposal. When services are completed, it said it will pay it the amounts specified in accordance with the contract. “The Contractor shall be paid upon submitting an invoice and other supporting documentation required by the Province describing the Services for which payment is claimed,” it said. “The Province shall pay the Contractor within 30 days of receipt of an invoice provided the requirements of Clause 4(a) have been met.” While Capitol Counsel had been the main contractor, it confirmed in its proposal it would subcontract with Burke Consulting LLC. “All proposed resources are available to perform the requested Services beginning July 15, 2024, or sooner, if necessary,” it said. “The core team is comprised of Elizabeth (Beth) Burke, Jonathan Kott, and Melika Khajeh.” Burke Consulting said in the registration statement it would be representing the Alberta government. The official who it said it would be speaking with is AWO Managing Director Julia Bareman. Burke had signed off on the deal on behalf of Burke Consulting. As a subcontractor pursuant to the agreement, it said it would carry out activities for the Executive Council. “Registrant will assist the Government of Alberta in building a strategic government relations and public affairs strategy, including direct advocacy with the United States Congress, the Executive Branch of the federal government, and state and local governments,” it said. The Executive Council said in the request for proposals the government is seeking a robust government relations strategy to support its federal and state engagement in the US. “The United States is Alberta’s largest trading partner by far, with nearly US$141.3 billion worth of goods exported to the US in 2022,” it said. “Given the magnitude of the Alberta trading relationship, Alberta works actively to ensure that this trade continues unimpeded by building its relationship with US policy makers and other stakeholders.” It said the objective of this deal was to have the successful proponent develop an engagement plan with politicians in Congress, the US government, state governments, and other stakeholders to advance Alberta’s interests in the country. At the request of the AWO, it said it will facilitate and schedule engagements with stakeholders. While Alberta has some influence in Washington, the proponent will have to provide input and advice on how to engage on current or emerging priorities for the AWO. It would provide regular reporting and analysis on key issues and contacts. In this deal, the proponent would have to execute other related duties pertaining to federal and state engagement. It would prepare and submit all registrations and filings required pursuant to the US Foreign Agents Registration Act and any other reports or submissions required by law. The Executive Council said the proponent will report to Alberta’s senior representative to the US. It said it will be expected to engage with staff in all four of the US offices and those in the Executive Council to ensure alignment on the Alberta government’s policies and priorities. However, the proponent’s staff will not represent themselves as Alberta government employees. The Executive Council said the proponent will engage and consult staff in the AWO, other US offices Alberta has, and government officials as needed. “The successful Proponent will also regularly liaise with congressional offices, staff in the US federal government, and stakeholders at the state level in the US,” it said. The Alberta government contracted a third-party US lobbying firm to lobby the US government and media on issues of importance to the province in 2022, paying out $3,195 per day for their services over two years..UPDATE EXCLUSIVE: Alberta taxpayers on the hook for $3,195 per day to US lobby group.The Western Standard obtained the contract between the Alberta government and JDA Frontline Partners LLC. The Alberta government would spend $3,195 per day — $2 million over the two-year contract — for services such as strategic communications counsel, planning, and co-ordination; opinion research and message testing; advertising and content creation and placement; and media and support within the US about issues mattering to Alberta. The Executive Council, Capitol Counsel, and Burke Consulting could not be reached for comment in time for publication.