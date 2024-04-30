EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $10 million on sexual assault centres

The Alberta government will be spending $10 million on sexual assault centres to what it says will support survivors in their healing journeys, the Western Standard has learned. This announcement will come as the Alberta government marks Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which is intended to raise awareness, challenge attitudes, and promote consent. The Alberta government said sexual violence is a serious problem in the province, as 1.8 million Albertans have experienced some form of it in their lifetime. “Too many Albertans are faced with the traumatic impacts of sexual violence,” said Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton Tuesday. “That’s why it is so important to strengthen sexual assault centres and their ability to support and empower survivors — no matter where they are on their healing journey.”The Alberta government said sexual violence survivors should be able to access the help and services they need when required, which is why it has spent an additional $3 million in 2024-2025 on them. This brings annual spending on 15 sexual assault centres across Alberta to almost $17 million. Sexual assault centres will receive another $3 million in 2025-2026 and $4 million in 2026-2027 to ensure survivors have places to go for assistance. Through this spending, the Alberta government said more survivors will get access to safety and educational supports, counselling, and crisis intervention. It added many centres provide police and court support for those who choose to report what happened to them. It will work with sexual assault centres and the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) to ensure funding can address urgent needs and that resources are distributed appropriately. This includes ongoing engagements and roundtables to be held in the upcoming weeks.AASAS Co-CEO Corinne Ofstie said she was “pleased to see the Government of Alberta’s commitment to increase funding for sexual assault centres.” “This important investment will help our members respond to the increasingly complex needs of individuals, families and communities impacted by sexual violence,” said Ofstie. Last year, Alberta negotiated a bilateral funding agreement for $54 million over four years to develop a made-in-Alberta strategy to end gender-based violence and support survivors that is being developed through engagements with indigenous communities, community groups and service providers across the province.In the first year of the agreement, Alberta Children and Family Services is receiving $2.55 million to reinforce existing work underway across the province, supporting survivors, identifying new gender-based violence prevention opportunities, and amplifying best practices and indigenous-led services.“Everyone deserves to live a life free from violence,” said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir. “That is why Alberta’s government is working to create a made-in-Alberta, 10-year action plan that is survivor-centric, engages men and boys, addresses the root causes of gender-based violence and addresses critical gaps in already established services.”Turton said in an interview with the Western Standard that supporting sexual assault centres was a key part of his mandate as children and family services minister. “We know that these services make an immense difference for the families and individuals that are fleeing domestic and gender-based violence,” said Turton.“And that’s why I was very excited obviously to see this increased investment in supporting sexual assault centres so that we can ensure Albertans regardless of where they live can receive the services that we know they need to heal.” Fir said in an interview with the Western Standard Alberta should be the best province for everyone. “We’re passionate about working towards ending gender-based violence,” said Fir. “We signed a successful bilateral agreement of $54 million over four years with the federal government in addition to the millions invested across government into critical programs and services such as this investment through Children and Family Services.”