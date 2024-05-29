Alberta government to spend $66 million on community funds for non-profits

The Alberta government will be spending $66 million to what it says will build strong communities through community grants to non-profit organizations, the Western Standard has learned. Additionally, the Alberta government said this spending will be used to help non-profits doing work in a variety of areas. “Community investments like new playgrounds, supporting seniors programs, and art classes help us build stronger, more connected, and more vibrant communities,” said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir in a Wednesday press release. “I am so proud to see a strong future for CIP (Community Initiatives Program) and CFEP (Community Facility Enhancement Program) so we can continue supporting non-profits and volunteers.” Fir said Alberta’s economy “is calling people from all over, but we know that it’s the incredible quality of life, with opportunities to come together with friends, family, and neighbours that makes the choice to stay an easy one.”Through the CFEP, the Alberta government said it funds improvements to community spaces such as heritage locations, community halls, community theatres, festival spaces, and others. It added recently approved projects include 377 non-profits that received funding to support initiatives, including the Edmonton Radial Railway Society (ERRS) obtaining a $125,000 CFEP grant for the rail tracks to ensure the safe operation of their streetcars. ERRS President Chris Ashdown said CFEP grants “play a vital support for volunteer organizations like us that benefit their local communities and all Albertans.” “Without the support from CFEP grants, organizations like us would not be able to complete such important infrastructure improvements or would have to delay such work until sufficient funds were raised — potentially jeopardizing our operations,” said Ashdown. “This support enables us to continue the safe operation of our streetcars and our mission of bringing Edmonton’s streetcar history to life.”The Alberta government went on to say community programs, projects, and initiatives such as music and film festivals, skill-based classes, cultural events, and outreach programs are supported through CIP grants. In the last approved round of grants, it said 354 non-profits obtained funding, including the Cosmopolitan Music Society (CMS) obtaining about $35,000 to host their 60th anniversary celebration event.CMS Executive Director Taina Lorenz said the Alberta government has continued to support it through its grants. “With the assistance of a CIP grant, our 60th Anniversary Season, including 19 concerts and five Canadian musical commissions, has been incredibly successful,” said Lorenz. “Thank you for supporting community music in Edmonton and Old Strathcona.”Fir said in an interview with the Western Standard these community grants build strong, vibrant communities and connect Albertans. “We know that the work these non-profit organizations do is so important, and when we continue to support these kinds of organizations, it continues to make Alberta the best place to live and to work and to raise a family,” she said. “Community programs like the CFEP and CIP invest in things like new playgrounds, supporting seniors’ programs, art classes, heritage locations, community halls, community theatres, festival spaces.” She pointed out these venues are where people connect, meet, and receive support and entertainment. By funding non-profits, she said the Alberta government can build community and celebrate culture. The Western Standard learned on April 23 the Alberta government will be helping cultural industries in the province by spending $8 million on the Alberta Media Fund (AMF). READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $8 million on media grantsThrough the AMF, book and magazine publishers, sound recording agencies and film producers can access grants for projects in art production, training, career development, marketing, and research.The Alberta government supports organizations to carry out initiatives such as export marketing and investment attraction for content creators and programs showcasing and celebrating excellence within cultural industries.