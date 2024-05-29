Alberta

Alberta government to spend $66 million on community funds for non-profits

Tanya Fir
Tanya Fir Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Community Facility Enhancement Program
Tanya Fir
Budget 2024
Cultural Industries
Alberta Media Fund
Non-Profits
Community Initiatives Program
Chris Ashdown
Taina Lorenz

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news