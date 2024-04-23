Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $8 million on media grants

Tanya Fir
Tanya Fir Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Economy
Ableg
Alberta Government
Grants
Tanya Fir
Attention
Cultural Industries
Alberta Media Fund
Matt Leblanc
Mark Wood
Film Productions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news