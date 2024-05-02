EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $961,000 on community justice programs

The Alberta government will be spending $961,000 on community justice initiatives to what it says will serve the unique needs of various communities, the Western Standard has learned. If legal matters are resolved outside of the traditional court system, the Alberta government said it saves time, money, and energy. It added the Alberta Community Justice Grant (ACJG) reflects its commitment to make the justice system more accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of diverse communities. “I am proud of this innovative approach to alternative justice for Albertans,” said Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery in a Thursday press release.“This grant will support organizations to boost community-driven alternatives to the formal court system to better serve their communities.”The Alberta government pointed out the ACJG will give more options for resolving criminal, family, and civil justice matters through a process that is culturally sensitive and aligns with people's values. The ACJG provides up to $25,000 in one-time payments to organizations offering community-based initiatives aimed at addressing a range of legal issues. Other programs include ones that provide cultural safety training to justice system professionals, increase access to legal information for new Canadians, and carry out assessments to identify justice needs and service gaps within communities. Calgary Youth Justice Society Executive Director Denise Blair said Youth Justice Committees across Alberta “provide meaningful community-based alternatives to the formal justice system by helping young people to make amends for their actions, access needed resources, and contribute in a positive way to their community.” “This grant will amplify this restorative approach, resulting in immediate and long-lasting benefits for young people, their families, victims, our justice system, and our communities,” said Blair. When it comes to grant recipients, the Alberta government said 39 were selected, including indigenous-based organizations and those dedicated to criminal matters, family law, and other legal issues. Amery said in an interview with the Western Standard it is “important for Alberta Justice to demonstrate to Albertans that justice can be achieved in many different ways.” “We know that a lot of people traditionally associate justice with courts, prosecutors, and prisons, and what we wanted to emphasize with the Community Justice Grant is that we wanted to recognize there was so many great organizations all across the province that are doing good work,” he said. “They’re doing work in the areas of indigenous justice strategies, in restorative justice programs.” Through the ACJG, he predicted it will empower these organizations across Alberta so they can get their ideas and programs off to a strong start. It builds on the request in his mandate letter to expand access to justice. The Alberta government said in 2023 it will be spending tens of millions of dollars to increase aid offered through legal aid programs and offer more timely justice services. READ MORE: Alberta government commits to expanding access to justice“By increasing investment in legal aid, civil Crown counsel, and Crown prosecutors, we’re strengthening the justice system, making it more accessible, more reliable for all Albertans,” said former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro. “As a lawyer, I understand the vital role a robust legal aid program plays in the justice system.”