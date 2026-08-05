Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Alberta's technology minister says he wants Alberta to be the smartest data centre hub, not the fastest

Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish.
Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish. YouTube screenshot courtesy of Platform Calgary
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