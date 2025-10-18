EXCLUSIVE: City grant to Edmonton councillor’s housing group sparks conflict of interest concerns

An Edmonton city councillor who has championed infill housing and zoning reform is facing scrutiny over her connection to a non-profit organization that has received funding from the city.Ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador, an urban planner and founder of YEGarden Suites, helped establish the non-profit in 2017 alongside her fiancé, Travis Fong. The organization promotes the development of secondary and garden suites, which are smaller, detached housing units built in backyards or on existing residential lots..According to documents obtained by the Western Standard, YEGarden Suites received $10,000 from the City of Edmonton in 2023 to promote “gentle density” and awareness around secondary suites. The funding came while Salvador was sitting on city council.That connection has raised questions about whether Salvador may have breached provisions of Alberta’s Municipal Government Act (MGA), which requires councillors to abstain from voting on matters where they or their immediate family or business partners may have a pecuniary interest, meaning a financial stake that could be affected by a decision.Public records show no indication that Salvador declared a conflict or recused herself from any council votes on housing or zoning files connected to infill development.In a statement to the Western Standard Salvadore said: "I stepped down from the organization following my election. I take my ethical obligations very seriously and always seek advice from Council’s Ethics Advisor when the potential for conflict may arise." "I have never voted on an item that would place me in a position of conflict and have complied fully with Council’s conflict of interest and disclosure rules. I have had no involvement in any funding applications made to the City by this organization or decisions regarding funding.".Councillor Ashley Salvador’s vote in favour of Edmonton’s new Zoning Bylaw could be seen as indirectly benefiting YEGarden Suites, a nonprofit organization her fiancé and mother are involved with. The new bylaw, which allows backyard housing across much of the city, aligns closely with YEGarden Suites’ mission to promote and support such development. .Attempts to determine how much total city funding YEGarden Suites has received have been slowed by red tape. Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) requests filed in June 2024 asked for a full accounting of grants and subsidies the organization has received since its founding. In response, city officials initially withheld the information, saying disclosure could affect the interests of a third-party organization.In September, the city agreed to release partial details, but only with the organization’s consent. A follow-up letter dated October 7 indicated the matter had been referred to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) for review, a process that could take up to six months. That means complete information on how much public money has flowed to YEGarden Suites may not for some time. A separate FOIP request covering 2023 advertising and promotional spending for infill housing was approved, showing city expenditures related to public awareness campaigns encouraging Edmontonians to build garden and secondary suites..Under the MGA, councillors are prohibited from participating in debates or votes on issues where they have a pecuniary interest. This includes situations where their partner or immediate family stands to gain financially, or where a councillor serves as a director or officer of a related corporation or non-profit. The legislation requires councillors to declare such an interest publicly, abstain from voting, and ensure their abstention is recorded in the minutes. Failure to do so can lead to disqualification from office, even if the councillor votes against their own interest.Salvador’s advocacy for infill and densification predates her time on council. As founder of YEGarden Suites, she has been a visible proponent of easing zoning restrictions and encouraging the construction of small-scale housing in mature neighbourhoods. .Her campaign materials and council work have repeatedly emphasized infill as a cornerstone of her housing and climate strategy. Her fiancé, Travis Fong, serves as a director of YEGarden Suites and has also worked for Leading Housing Inc., a private housing consultancy in Edmonton. Another board member listed for YEGarden Suites is Joyce McBean Salvador, Ashley’s mother.These connections have led some observers to question whether Salvador’s votes on zoning reforms and density initiatives may represent a conflict under the MGA’s pecuniary interest provisions.YEGarden Suites operates as a federally registered non-profit that provides education, design support, and advocacy related to garden and secondary suites. Its mission is to “help homeowners build small homes that contribute to vibrant, sustainable, and walkable neighbourhoods.” .Since 2017, the group has worked closely with city departments on outreach and engagement programs supporting infill policy and housing diversity. Salvador and Fong have both represented the organization at public events and workshops hosted in partnership with the city.City records confirm that in 2023, YEGarden Suites received $10,000 from Edmonton’s housing promotion fund to help raise awareness of zoning changes that make it easier for homeowners to add suites on existing properties. While there is no evidence that Salvador personally profited from the grant, questions remain about whether her position as a sitting councillor and her continued involvement with the organization could constitute an indirect financial or reputational benefit.