Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: City of Edmonton spent $183K on Sohi’s security detail

Amarjeet Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Jyoti Gondek
City Of Edmonton
Expenses
Yegcc
Amarjeet Sohi
Security Costs
Decor
Justin Draper
Security Detail
Richelle Brazil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news