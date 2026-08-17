EXCLUSIVE: Conservative influencer launching tool to report ideology in Alberta schools

EDMONTON — A conservative social media influencer will be launching an online tool for Alberta parents to report instances where teachers and educational workers are bringing ideology into schools, in an effort to hold them accountable. "This website is fully geared to the teachers that have become little activists in our school districts, and they're trying to create little activists in the schools," said influencer Lawrence Magee, Berta Proud Dad, in an interview with the Western Standard. "This is a message for them that parents are fed up." Magee, who often speaks out against political ideology being pushed upon students, said he and others involved decided to launch the tool after numerous parents messaged him with concerns and asked him to help provide a voice. The website will allow individuals to anonymously report instances of schools pushing ideology, and Magee will then amplify these reports and provide the education ministry with weekly updates.Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and the UCP government are not involved in the initiative.The website has not yet launched..Magee said his issue is not the many teachers who are focused on fulfilling their duties and educating students in line with the curriculum; ideally, the reporting tool would be unnecessary."I hope that I get zero reports to this website, and all teachers are doing what they have to do on a day-to-day basis for the betterment of our children," Magee said.He cited one example in which a teacher is attempting to circumvent Alberta's regulations against Pride flags in schools by adding an Edmonton Oilers logo and making it a sports flag. "We want to make sure that we hold teachers accountable because they signed the code of conduct, and in that code of conduct, they have to follow the rules and regulations that the province put out there," Magee said..The website comes on the heels of reports that the UCP are delaying portions of their Bill 25, including its restrictions on what flags schools can fly. Magee said delaying the flag restrictions "looks very bad," but they will eventually come into force. However, in the meantime, he and other parents are taking matters into their own hands, especially given that the Alberta Teachers Association shelters bad actors. "I want to bring awareness to this, that teachers are actively trying to bend the rules of this bill, and I want the government to take note that parents are fed up, and it's time for parents to lead the charge on this," Magee said. Other elements of Bill 25 include requiring teachers to adhere to the government-mandated curriculum and to maintain neutrality when teaching subjects. According to Magee, his reporting tool applies to all ideologies, regardless of whether he agrees with what is shared. "This has nothing to do with politics," Magee said. "This has everything to do with the future and the education of our students.”