Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Duane Bratt claims Smith and the UCP are currently safe, but October's referendum could have repercussions

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta Independence
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
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