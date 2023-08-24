UCP source says Mexcian Cartel in Edmonton running Redd Alert gang

The Mexican cartel and Redd Alert gang are working together in Edmonton, the Western Standard has learned.

Mexican drug cartels have joined forces with the Redd Alert indigenous gang to try and take over the drug trade in Edmonton, sources told the Western Standard.

Dead bodies found in burned vehicles in Edmonton are Mexican cartel and Redd Alert gang-related, the sources said.

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

OK, you got a source to describe hell in Gotham for you. Now, where’s Batman?

