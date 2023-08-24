Mexican drug cartels have joined forces with the Redd Alert indigenous gang to try and take over the drug trade in Edmonton, sources told the Western Standard.
Dead bodies found in burned vehicles in Edmonton are Mexican cartel and Redd Alert gang-related, the sources said.
A high-ranking government source confirmed the drugs on the streets of Edmonton killing people are coming from Mexican cartels which are being distributed by the Redd Alert gang.
"Cartels are here on the streets of Edmonton, increasing the violence," the source told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
"Redd Alert is running the streets."
Redd Alert is a prison and street gang started by Cree, Anishinaabe and Metis people who sought to avoid becoming part of the Warriors prison gang. They came together around 1999 but were not recognized as a force on the street until 2005.
Now it appears they are terrorizing the streets of Edmonton under the cartel's direction to pump the city full of drugs as the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) tries to keep up with the daily violence.
In March, there were 18 recorded firearm shootings in Edmonton, resulting in 13 people being injured. In 13 of the 18 shootings, there was potential for innocent bystanders, including children, to be harmed. Of the 18 shootings, the police said 10 appeared to be targeted.
READ MORE: Edmonton police report 18 shootings in March
A criminologist agreed the cartel is working with the indigenous gang to adapt to the Edmonton streets.
"Researchers, along with investigative journalists such as Peter Edwards and Luis Nájera, have pointed out that the entrenchment of Mexican cartels in Canada began to intensify after the passing of the so-called 'Canadian Godfather,' Vito Rizzuto, in 2013," said Dr. Kelly Sundberg, Criminologist and Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Justice, and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University.
"Following that year, Canada witnessed a shift in its criminal underworld: traditional ethnic, biker and regional gangs evolved into more global, adaptive, and diverse organizations."
Sundberg said this newer, fluid criminal landscape enabled individuals to switch allegiances across different groups with ease.
"This metamorphosis has paved the way for entities like the Sinaloa Cartel not just to supply other Canadian crime syndicates, but to directly establish their operations on Canadian soil, spearheading smuggling and distribution networks," Sundberg said.
"For example, the Sinaloa Cartel has become a significant player in Eastern Canada, while in Western Canada, the Arellano Felix Group has made significant inroads. The illicit activities of these transplanted criminal enterprises range from smuggling narcotics to facilitating human trafficking and arms smuggling."
"This trend will not only result in a heightened risk of violence but also runs the risk of turning Canada into a strategic northern gateway for cartels to expand and streamline their operations into Europe," Sundberg said.
"They are highly sophisticated, capable, adaptable, violent, and experienced — far more than the traditional organized crime groups police historically have dealt with."
If you visit the downtown streets of Edmonton, the Redd Alert gang is visible on almost every corner and uses the initials “RA” for tattoos and the gang’s colour is red.
The gang mainly operates downtown near the Boyle Street, McCauley area and in transit stations. They also place vulnerable people at drive-thrus and on street corners to beg for change which is then taken by the gang members in exchange for drugs.
Some street corners for begging are completely owned by the Redd Alert gang such as the one near Kingsway Mall.
"Members have been known to wear red bandanas and red hats," the government source said.
Addictions and the psychosis that comes with meth use are prevalent amongst members. Some of them get high on their own supply which makes them completely unpredictable as they randomly stab people so they can rob them.
The Western Standard has learned Redd Alert’s oath is “Blood in, blood out,” which means members have to commit a bloody assault or murder to join the gang and can only leave the gang by dying.
The Redd Alert gang is friendly with multiple other gangs in Edmonton such as the West Side Outlaws.
Top gang members predominantly wear red, specifically ones with a red bandana.
Having a red bandana means the member has respect from other members or "earned their colours."
The Alberta RCMP would not comment on the issue, directing the Western Standard to headquarters in Ottawa.
"The RCMP generally does not confirm or deny any information or investigation until such time as charges have been laid or there is a need for public assistance to advance the investigation," the RCMP told the Western Standard in a statement.
The EPS did tell the Western Standard in an emailed statement it works closely with other law enforcement organizations to investigate organized crime, including trans-border drug trafficking.
"The EPS does not confirm investigative details or identify suspects unless criminal charges are laid," the EPS said when asked about Mexican cartels running drugs on the streets in Edmonton.
(1) comment
OK, you got a source to describe hell in Gotham for you. Now, where’s Batman?
