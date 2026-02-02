Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: 'End the UCP': AB Resistance's two-year mission to dethrone Danielle Smith

"Who is behind Alberta's recall scheme?" The truth is, while the applications may have been filed by constituents of the specific riding, AB Resistance, a Political TPA, has been sitting in the back room and plotting the scheme for years.
An image featuring AB Resistance's targeted MLAs in their quest to bring down Danielle Smith and the UCP.
An image featuring AB Resistance's targeted MLAs in their quest to bring down Danielle Smith and the UCP. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Nathan Neudorf
Mickey Amery
Rajan Sawhney
Peter Singh
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mohammed Yaseen
Alberta Recall
Alberta MLA Recall
AB Resistance
Alberta Recall Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news