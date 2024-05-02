EXCLUSIVE: Fake Conservatives distribute anti-Palestine flyers in ethnic areas of Calgary

A group of people pretending to work on behalf of the Conservatives have given out flyers denigrating Palestine in parts of Calgary with large Muslim populations, the Western Standard has learned. The posers called for people to support Israel by voting for the Conservatives. “God promised the land of Palestine to the Jewish people,” said the posers in a flyer. “On Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian terrorists brutally raped and murdered seniors, women, and children.”.The posers said the Conservatives have been unconditional in its support for the victims of the Hamas attacks and Israel. Additionally, they pointed out it wants to move the Canadian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. If people share the values of a strong, democratic Israel, they said they should vote for the Conservatives. Conservative Director of Communications Sarah Fischer said she had not heard about these flyers. “They were not sent by us,” said Fischer. “Any piece of literature distributed from the Party or an Electoral District Association must have an authorization line.”A Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed it was aware of the flyers. “However, we cannot say if anyone has filed any police reports about them,” said the spokesperson. While a source informed the Western Standard the Alberta RCMP was investigating these flyers, Media Relations Manager Fraser Logan denied this. “I can confirm that we are not tracking any complaints from any individuals about these flyers,” said Logan. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in December, saying Canada is in favour of working “towards a sustainable ceasefire.”READ MORE: Trudeau backs 'sustainable ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas warThis request came in a statement made by Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The United Nations General Assembly voted on a motion to request an immediate ceasefire.