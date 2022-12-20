"At the beginning of December this year, I had my colleagues and investment partners from Dubai and London in Alberta to view several offices in downtown Edmonton," David Skrypichayko told the Western Standard.
Investment partners with Global Energy Financing from Dubai and London took a quick tour of downtown Edmonton recently and decided it's too dangerous to open up shop.
"At the beginning of December this year, I had my colleagues and investment partners from Dubai and London in Alberta to view several offices in downtown Edmonton," David Skrypichayko told the Western Standard.
"Our intention was to open an Alberta branch (of our bank) with approximately 80 staff."
Skrypichayko is an investment banker and international tax lawyer with the firm.
"When these gentlemen arrived, we drove into downtown Edmonton near Scotia Place, Edmonton Centre & (old) Canada Trust Tower on 101st. We walked around briefly in several buildings and we felt very unsafe amidst the dozens of drug addicts," Skrypichayko said.
"My colleagues are international bankers who are wary of their personal security."
Personal security which they value and believe would be compromised by the addicts roaming the downtown streets of Edmonton.
"They asked me not to inquire further about the 3x +15000sq ft offices we had found online," Skrypichayko said in an email to the Western Standard.
Their direct response was: "We would never feel safe in a place like this, nor would our staff and clientele."
"As a result, Global Energy Financing will not be opening an Edmonton office," Skrypichayko said.
(11) comments
Isn’t this sad? And Calgary is probably not far behind with the idiotic mayor there. 🤷♀️
I used to live in downtown Edmonton off and on for like a decade. It was a pretty decent place when I first moved down there. You would see the odd homeless person but they were generally pretty respectful and kept to themselves. That said, by the end of my time there a few years ago, the homeless were converting the front steps of beautiful churches into long-term tents and there were meth addicts walking around that would jump at you when you walked by. I don't see any future in the big cities, the decay is only going to get worse not better. My advice is to get into rural AB, that is where the future is going to be. A small farming community of preppers and hunters is a very good group to be with in the current age.
What is the city doing about drug addiction? What is the solution before all others people are scared of the addicted in downtown streets?
I don't blame them... I stay away from downtown myself these days. Also, they shouldn't go into the river valley.
Calgary isn’t much different, after 15 years of the leftist Knothead Nenshi and now an even further left Trudeau clown and her band of spend spend lunatics Calgary is quickly becoming another leftist dumpster
Funny, the NDP - who promote the drug policies that create this situation - are screaming about the Sovereignty Act scaring investors and business away...
This.
Edmonton has always been a ****hole, but unfortunately the other cities are following right along. Calgary has nice areas because it's so spread out, but same issues. Lethbridge and Red Deer have become crackhouses and crime havens.
I couldn’t agree more Liberty, many years ago I traveled by bus around Edmonton, never felt unsafe waiting down town for my bus to come, even had to walk a block or two. But now, you couldn’t pay me enough to go downtown in any city, my son lives in the country and thought he would like to move to town, he chose lethbridge, after doing a tour and spending a weekend there, he quickly changed his mind and will be staying put in the “boring” old country side. Big city politicians have been too concerned with building monuments to themselves instead of looking after their voters. These clowns get elected simply in their ability to get their people out to vote, half the people couldn’t even be bothered, the last federal bye election had a 26.5% turnout, pathetic.
Go woke go broke. Every crime infested big city in North America is run by leftists.
[thumbup]
