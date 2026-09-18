Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Highwood MLA pledges support for Smith after local constituency association calls for leadership review

RJ Sigurdson and Danielle Smith at a Highwood UCP Constituency Association event.
RJ Sigurdson and Danielle Smith at a Highwood UCP Constituency Association event. Danielle Smith: Instagram
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Abpoli
Ableg
Rj Sigurdson
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Highwood UCP
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