It’s an old idea whose time may have come.

After years of fits and starts, a memorandum of understanding between the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba governments has been reached to explore the feasibility of building a deep water harbour at Port Nelson on the Hudson Bay to export natural resources such as potash and liquified natural gas.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

WCanada
WCanada

It's about time, let's go!

guest688
guest688

Excellent news! Understand the possibly of a Manitoba NDP government potentially could slow or postpone the final construction for their term in office but Alberta and Saskatchewan have plenty of work to do. Also a Manitoba NDP government would be walking away from lost hydro electricity sales that both Sask and AB would be happy to buy! In short a NDP government in Manitoba may not be all bad... we will have to see how that turns out.

Craig R
Craig R

Imagine if we had Nutley. This wouldnt even have crossed her mind. Now to see what Turdeau is going to do to block this. Sure there will be a bill coming shortly.

retiredpop
retiredpop

This is great news. I only hope the good people of Manitoba do not elect an NDP government in their upcoming election. They would strike down the agreement under orders from Jagmeet Singh. Singh hates Alberta and Saskatchewan as much as his buddy Trudeau does.

