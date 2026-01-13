EXCLUSIVE: Man accused doxing info about Alberta conservative influencer's daughter

An Alberta social media user has been accused of harassing and revealing personal information about a minor over a disagreement with the father's social media content. The account known as "flummoxedo," believed to be operated by Wes Wirtz, an adult male from Ponoka, posted and commented on social media, targeting the daughter of Lawrence McGee, a conservative political influencer who goes by BertaProudDad.Wirtz declined to comment on the issue when contacted by the Western Standard. The comments began on Dec. 22, 2025, when Wirtz sent the daughter a social media message. "Hey (daughter's name). Are you aware your parents are trying to stick your future into a Nazi dictatorship?" wrote Wirtz. "You should think about looking into what they're doing, it's nothing good for you, or my family and daughter.".McGee, who has over 28.7k followers on X, is used to receiving "personal attacks" daily, but he draws the line when individuals bring his family into the conversation."I've been in fights with the people on the other side before, and I don't go and try, when I disagree with somebody, to destroy their life," said McGee to the Western Standard."It's not something that I'm looking to do, and I definitely would never bring family into it, ever. That would not be something that I would do."McGee made a quick comment on social media following the original message, but then he and his family went on vacation and moved on..On Jan. 5, Wirtz posted on social media and revealed McGee's daughter's full name, encouraging others to "let her know what a (expletive) her dad is, and that he's trying to destroy her future for a buck.""That's doxing. His daughter is (name)," McGee said..Following this, McGee turned to his social media, posted the latest comment, and filmed with the user's profile picture, asking his followers to help him identify them.McGee's followers quickly identified Wirtz as the user by uploading his photo to a website called "Clarity Check" and then cross-referencing photos of Wirtz and his wife found on their Facebook pages.At this point, McGee and his followers identified additional posts that revealed McGee lived in Langdon and the name of his wife."So now, if we look at the whole picture here, we've got Lawrence and Leslie McGee from Langdon, Alberta. We have (name), their daughter," McGee said."So now they know where my daughter is, and there's only one high school in this town, right? So now they'll, they'll figure it's pretty easy for any nutcase to figure out where she is during the school hours, right?".Wirtz has disputed claims that he did anything but reveal information that was already publicly available."I didn't, anyone who wanted to see all that just had to look at their public Facebook info," Wirtz posted. "The parents doxxed her, and allowed her a threads account that was literally her name.""l've since apologized to him directly and acknowledged I made a bad call in the moment."According to McGee, Wirtz has not contacted him or apologized.It was also revealed that Wirtz made multiple threats towards McGee."My grandfather fought Nazis in WW2 and suffered greatly for the freedom that this (expletive) loser is trying to help take away. He's lucky I haven't made this physical yet. Understand?" Wirtz wrote..The Western Standard has learned that a social media user under the handle "@dubsaxtheboard.bsky.social," whose previous profile picture matches other photos of Wirtz, directed similar threats at Premier Danielle Smith."I think we're getting to the point where Danielle Smith needs to be physically dealt with by Albertans, similar to how Americans should have dealt with trump. This (expletive) around is going to be our ruin," reads a post from the user.As of Friday, all social media accounts connected to flummoxedo, dubsaxtheboard.bsky.social, and Wirtz have been deactivated. McGee and other sources have informed the Western Standard that the comments made by flummoxedo and dubsaxtheboard.bsky.social, as well as their evidence connected to Wirtz, have been reported to the Lacombe Police Service.The Western Standard reached out to the Lacombe Police Service on Monday but hasn't heard back.