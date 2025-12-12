EXCLUSIVE: McDougall's mission to change DEI at Alberta universities to equality

In October, Alberta’s Advanced Education Ministry received a clear recommendation from an expert panel: “Expect all public post-secondary institutions to adhere to the principle of institutional neutrality.” “The panel’s concern is that our institutions are losing the public’s support in the area of DEI and when post-secondary institutions take political positions on controversial issues,” reads the Mintz report from the Expert Panel on Post-Secondary Institution Funding and Alberta’s Competitiveness. “The time-honoured position of post-secondary institutions as places of neutrality and respectful, open debate is in question.”While some may have been surprised by this finding and recommendation, especially on the opposition side of the Alberta Assembly, Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall was not. “I just think it's a reflection of the reality that a lot of people are beginning to question some of these things that have been taking place, the lack of neutrality in some cases, and post-secondary institutions and DEI policies, which are, can be discriminatory,” said McDougall in an interview with the Western Standard. .The UCP has made their stance on DEI policies apparent. “Well, I think the trend is been moving in that direction for a couple years now,” McDougall said. “I would say, but it's obviously, we have some legislation that has kind of made that clear that DEI is not our policy that we support.”It’s not that McDougall doesn’t believe in diversity and inclusion at post-secondary institutions; it is all about application. “The question is, what does that mean,” McDougall asked. “Equity, I have a problem with.” “I prefer equality of opportunity. I prefer the idea that we remove obstacles where they may exist from that equality of opportunity.”.Instead of awarding recognition or benefits based on a DEI policy, he believes they should be earned through merit. This is a policy his ministry is working to instill in post-secondary institutions. “I mean, to a large degree, what, you know, government can do, what I can do, is primarily related to moral suasion,” McDougall said. “Indicating that we, as a government, are not supportive, and that we will be questioning those institutions that deviate from the direction that the Mintz report reflected.”In January, the University of Alberta rebranded their DEI policy to an ACB policy (Access Community + Belonging). Some individuals have criticized this decision, arguing that it was influenced by political and social pressure the university faced. However, university officials have previously stated that the rebranding was motivated by polarising language linked to DEI. “I think this is engendered a conversation across the system,” McDougall said. “I think what I'm seeing is that there is a movement, a clear movement, to move away from DEI policies, particularly reverse discrimination-type of policies, and we’ll be continuing to monitor that, but we see it happening.” .According to McDougall, the over comments that he has received from institutions and students have been largely positive. “There have been a couple of voices that would object to it,” McDougall said. “You know, there's obviously not everybody agrees with the direction, particularly in terms of DEI, but my sense is that students generally are in agreement, and most people and post-secondary system stakeholders are in agreement.”However, as he said, there are critics of the shift. Some outspoken individuals have said that shifting away from DEI policies risks marginalizing the minority groups that the policies supported..Despite vocal criticism, McDougall believes that most minority groups he speaks with support the change. “I think many people that I talked to, in many ways, consider the way DEI policy has been implemented in the past is a little bit demeaning to them,” McDougall said. “What are we trying to say is ‘that your ability to have the merit for a position is somehow compromised because of your race or religion or ethnicity, etc.’ I think what most people want is fairness and equality of opportunity.”“I think that when you have a conversation with people, that they should be judged as individuals, as opposed to any particular identity group. I think most people come to agree that that actually is a better way to manage things, is my observation.” Regarding the risk of marginalization, McDougall is not naive about the issue. He encourages individuals to come forward if they believe these things are happening. “We have to be clear as to the difference between perceptions and what is reality,” McDougall said. “And so what I would invite anybody that would see anything where there is a deviation in terms of people utilizing particularly reverse discriminatory type policies, explicitly or implicitly, that they let the institutions know, and my office know.”.There is also the concern that a shift away from DEI policies could limit students' ability to find employment in a diverse and inclusive business environment after graduation. That is a non-concern for McDougall, however. "I think there is a rethink going on generally," McDougall said. "I think that the changes that we would like to see within the post-secondary system actually mirror the kinds of changes we're seeing in the private and nonprofit sector.".The shift towards neutral post-secondary institutions will take some time, according to McDougall, but overall, he is pleased with the progress that has been achieved. “I think I've seen that there is clear evidence by a number of institutions to try to maintain its neutrality and to conduct themselves accordingly,” he said. “Do I think that neutrality exists perfectly right now? No. But I do see that there is attempts to make sure that the idea of neutrality is adhered to.”As for the next step on the road to increased neutrality, it is all about education and raising awareness. “So right now, I think it's a matter of making sure it's clear to people,” McDougall said. “Making sure that administrators, for the governors, faculty, students are aware of what our policy is, and that they make us aware if they see any violations of that policy."