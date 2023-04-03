UCP funding more cops

"A coworker said she heard about additional officers for EPS although that was all she heard," a EPS source said.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta's two major cities are getting more cops to help enforce social disorder, the Western Standard has learned.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 

The UCP is expected to announce Tuesday they will be providing funding for more police officers in Calgary and Edmonton, the Western Standard has learned.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

The fix is more serious consequences for real misbehaviour. Better judges, and ways to ditch bad ones. Better chiefs of police, and a different mayor.

Report Add Reply
howard
howard

We don't need anymore cops to cater to the whims of politicians. We need people to combat actual criminal activity. Leave the pastors and kids skating alone.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

If they're anything like the cops we currently have, we don't need them. Save the taxpayer $$.

Criminal activity is on the rise in Alberta. The cops did nothing to curb it. They look the other way from pedophiles, drug users, thieves and those committing institutionalized fraud. Instead they go after pastors or peaceful protesters or kids playing ice hockey.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Well said. Thanks!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

All cops should take an ethics and morals test or something! Something to make sure they don’t follow or become the strong arm of the crazy woke leftist dictator that’s in power at the time!

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

The solution to a collapsed LRT system is more police? Why not just get rid of the ugly trains? And replace them with buses. That would be way cheaper and way safer. And a lot faster too. Those stupid trains are about the worst thing any city could ever have. An LRT is not a public service. It's a public disaster.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.