Alberta's two major cities are getting more cops to help enforce social disorder, the Western Standard has learned.
The UCP is expected to announce Tuesday they will be providing funding for more police officers in Calgary and Edmonton, the Western Standard has learned.
While details are scarce at the moment, it is expected the funding will provide for dozens more officers in each city.
From an Edmonton resident.“Belvedere LRT station elevator. The escalator down to the platform has been broken for 6 months, so disabled people with mobility issues, seniors, and babies in strollers are left to use this perma-hotboxed elevator to access transit. *Don’t worry,… https://t.co/kDLhPr6Z50— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 3, 2023
A press conference will be called for Tuesday to fully lay out the plans.
Transit systems in both cities have seen an increase in social disorder since the end of the pandemic.
Open air drug use continues on Edmonton streets and in transit stations. @CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/65kmN2zN1m— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 3, 2023
"We began with pilot project of having 12 sheriffs in Calgary and Edmonton and it's not enough," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told the Western Standard on Monday.
"We'll be having another announcement tomorrow where we'll have a little bit more about additional things that we'll be doing, so just stay tuned for that."
From an Edmonton mother!!!!“She forced her way into the elevator after doors were closing and I was holding the "close door" button then started smoking drugs IN FRONT OF MY CHILD!!!!!!!!! She literally manhandled the closing door open, almost getting her hands stuck, just so… pic.twitter.com/rUAWOyrlQM— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 3, 2023
Smith met with the City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi recently to discuss the social disorder which is plaguing downtown.
Smith was joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon; and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken for her meeting with Sohi.
Riders can call or text Transit Watch (780-442-4900) any time to report harassment, disorder or suspicious behaviour. ETS staff monitor this text line and do their best to respond as quickly as they can. In an emergency, call 911. pic.twitter.com/J3B6xY1Jmu— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 1, 2023
In the meeting with the mayor, Smith discussed downtown revitalization, homeless shelter capacity, creating safer communities, as well as ensuring community supports are offered with a focus on and partnership with indigenous communities and recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC).
NAIT station is beautiful 🤩 come and #ExploreEdmonton students!! City transit social disorder and open air drug use continues. @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/mSyVqUmrTQ— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 2, 2023
Smith brought forward the need to collaborate on large capital projects and raised concerns about high property taxes and their negative effects on small businesses and jobs, particularly downtown.
Lovely sights to see on Jasper Ave in Edmonton. #exploreEdmonton @CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/GNq4Yh0jIg— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 1, 2023
Sohi asked for a commitment to collaborate with the province in addressing the social issues of downtown and Smith agreed that the province will continue to be an active and willing partner in solving these issues, including through the work of the Edmonton Task Force.
The fix is more serious consequences for real misbehaviour. Better judges, and ways to ditch bad ones. Better chiefs of police, and a different mayor.
We don't need anymore cops to cater to the whims of politicians. We need people to combat actual criminal activity. Leave the pastors and kids skating alone.
If they're anything like the cops we currently have, we don't need them. Save the taxpayer $$.
Criminal activity is on the rise in Alberta. The cops did nothing to curb it. They look the other way from pedophiles, drug users, thieves and those committing institutionalized fraud. Instead they go after pastors or peaceful protesters or kids playing ice hockey.
Well said. Thanks!
All cops should take an ethics and morals test or something! Something to make sure they don’t follow or become the strong arm of the crazy woke leftist dictator that’s in power at the time!
The solution to a collapsed LRT system is more police? Why not just get rid of the ugly trains? And replace them with buses. That would be way cheaper and way safer. And a lot faster too. Those stupid trains are about the worst thing any city could ever have. An LRT is not a public service. It's a public disaster.
