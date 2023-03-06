Guns

A new firearms bill will be tabled in Alberta on Tuesday to help fight the Liberal gun grab.

The Western Standard has learned that Bill 8 will require that municipalities and municipal police services meet regulatory requirements before entering into any firearms-related funding agreements with the Liberals in Ottawa.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Drax
Drax

Smith is a DUD

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Good!

PersonOne
PersonOne

No point in assessing compensation...unless the are allowed to take your gun.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Not entirely sure what all that means. When can I shoot my AR-15 again?

