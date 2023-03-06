A new firearms bill will be tabled in Alberta on Tuesday to help fight the Liberal gun grab.
The Western Standard has learned that Bill 8 will require that municipalities and municipal police services meet regulatory requirements before entering into any firearms-related funding agreements with the Liberals in Ottawa.
Government sources said that Bill 8, The Alberta Firearms Act, will build upon steps taken in Bill 211.
Bill 211, the Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2020 amended the Municipal Government Act to prevent municipalities from passing firearms bylaws unless authorized by the province.
On Tuesday, the UCP will follow through on a commitment to introduce an Alberta Firearms Act.
Once passed, sources tell the Western Standard that the Alberta Firearms Act will strengthen Alberta’s ability to regulate, administer, and advocate on behalf of firearms owners.
The act will clarify the role of the Chief Firearms Officer (CFO) within provincial legislation to provide the CFO with a stronger, clearer role and require the CFO to issue an annual report in order to enhance public accountability.
Sources within the government said the act will also introduce the ability to make regulations that would allow for the licensing of seizure agents.
The UCP also plans to develop A Firearms Compensation Committee to set out expectations that owners receive fair compensation for their firearms.
The UCP also plans to create requirements for forensic and ballistic testing of all confiscated firearms when deemed necessary.
The act will also require that municipalities and municipal police services meet regulatory requirements before entering into any firearms-related funding agreements with the federal government.
Currently, BC and Québec both have legislation that regulates firearms outside of wildlife and hunting legislation. Saskatchewan recently introduced legislation to regulate firearms.
Currently, there are 341,988 possession/acquisition licence holders in Alberta and Albertans own the second-highest number of firearms classified as restricted or prohibited by the federal government.
If not used for hunting, many legal firearm hunters in the province head to the range. It also helps Alberta's economy. There are 127 approved shooting ranges and more than 650 firearms-related businesses in Alberta.
On average, an additional 30,000 Albertans complete mandatory firearms safety course training annually, as a first step to obtaining their firearms licence.
In 2021, that number jumped to 38,000, indicating a significant upward trend in legal gun ownership in the province.
Bill 8 is expected to be tabled at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
(4) comments
Smith is a DUD
Good!
No point in assessing compensation...unless the are allowed to take your gun.
Not entirely sure what all that means. When can I shoot my AR-15 again?
