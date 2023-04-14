Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview he believes the Liberal's “safe supply” of drugs in Canada is not safe.

Edmonton Street 6

In 2020, Health Canada began funding safer supply pilot projects which use prescribed medications as an alternative to the toxic illegal drug supply to help reduce the risk of overdose.

guest854
guest854

Expansion of safe supply sites by the feds is typical of their logic. If something is not working - do more of it.

