Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview he believes the Liberal's “safe supply” of drugs in Canada is not safe.
In 2020, Health Canada began funding safer supply pilot projects which use prescribed medications as an alternative to the toxic illegal drug supply to help reduce the risk of overdose.
“The theory is if the government gets people powerful products, it can guarantee they will be free of contaminants that cause sudden overdose or death,” Poilievre said.
“But in practice, what happens is these drugs get people high for a while, and then they're not strong enough. So then the criminal sells the drugs to kids. In order to profit to buy fentanyl, and other more powerful drugs. Those kids get hooked on the government-funded supply. They then graduate to more dangerous drugs.”
The project of “safe supply” was announced in July 2019 at the cost of $76.2 million when the feds claimed key lifesaving measures protect people from an illegal drug supply that contains toxic fentanyl, and addressed the growing methamphetamine use.
“Vancouver is in a state of emergency. People are dying every day from an unregulated, contaminated drug supply — these are preventable deaths. People have been dying for many years as a result of the toxic drug supply, and following a drastic spike in deaths in April 2016, a provincial public health emergency was finally declared,” the City of Vancouver stated.
“Since that time thousands of people have lost their lives to a drug supply poisoned with Fentanyl; a cheap and synthetic opioid detected in the majority of overdose deaths. To date, drug testing indicated further contaminants such as Carfentanil and benzodiazepines, making it more difficult and complex to reverse overdoses.”
Poilievre said since the policy of providing taxpayer-funded drugs was introduced, BC has seen a 300% increase in overdose deaths.
“So it hasn't worked. What we need is to take that same money and put it into treatment and rehabilitation,” Poilievre said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently participated in a town hall with university students in Halifax and told them the government will “do what the science tells them” when it comes to addiction and safe supply in Canada.
Trudeau said “All we are doing is walking forward in a significant way on what the science tells us the best ways to support people struggling in addictions. First of all, safe consumption sites.”
“There was one when we came into office in 2015. Now there are dozens and dozens and dozens across the country and they are saving lives significantly. Needle exchange programs, safe consumption, as well as making sure there's a safer supply so people who are addicted can get clean drug supplies, as opposed to having to buy dirty and deadly stuff.”
Social disorder continues to plague major cities in the province as homelessness and addiction have become rampant, spilling into the streets and causing chaos in Alberta and Canada.
“I would give people at least 90 days, they can come in, get cleansed of the drugs to get detox, get counselling, get a plan in place for a job, and family support, and a drug-free life,” Poilievre said.
“This is the proven method. That's how we're going to save lives. It's common sense. Let's bring it home.”
Expansion of safe supply sites by the feds is typical of their logic. If something is not working - do more of it.
