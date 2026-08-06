EXCLUSIVE: Smith betting on Alberta's independence referendum to make people feel heard

EDMONTON — The Alberta independence debate has hovered over Alberta for months, and though polls suggest that most Albertans want to remain in Canada, UCP supporters are far from unified on the issue, and Premier Danielle Smith believes she needs to let the process play out. According to a Leger poll released in June, 68% of respondents plan to vote in October for Alberta to remain in Canada, but among individuals who intend to vote for the UCP in the next election, 44% support remaining in Canada and 48% want the government to pursue a binding independence referendum. The same poll showed that, while 64% of UCP voters approve of how Smith has handled the independence movement, 24% disapprove. Considering that 44% of UCP supports back Alberta independence, it is not unreasonable to believe that nationalists are split on the issue. Some individuals are frustrated to the point of calling for Smith's removal as UCP party leader. They argue that, by advocating against independence and also not giving them a binding referendum, she has turned her back on the individuals who got her elected.Smith, however, claims people should not be shocked. ."When it comes to the issue of sovereign Alberta within United Canada, I've said it so many times that I'm surprised people would be surprised that that would be my position," said Smith during an exclusive interview with the Western Standard. Smith's first bill after becoming premier was the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. "I've always advocated for the federal government to do its job, and stay out of our areas of jurisdiction," Smith said. "I'm a constitutionalist. I believe the constitution matters, and that the provincial government is best positioned to do those provincial things." The premier often says her job is to convince Albertans that Alberta can work in Canada now that Justin Trudeau is no longer prime minister, but she knows that not everyone shares her view or wants to fight to remain in Canada."For those who signed the 'remain' petition, and there were 400,000 people who did, that's option one on the ballot," Smith said. "For those who want to leave, there's an option to vote to start the process for a binding referendum, and I want to hear from Albertans on that, on what they think.""But I don't think anyone should be surprised what my position is. I've been saying it since day one.".Despite Smith's efforts to facilitate a vote on Alberta independence, even if it is not the one nationalists hoped for, scanning conservative comment sections on social media often shows that many of Smith's supporters are unhappy with her. However, roughly three months before the UCP AGM in November and over 15 months until Alberta schedule 2027 election, Smith says the best thing to calm her supporters is to let the independence process play out. "No, you know, the best thing to do is just to let the debate be had and let people have their voices heard and have their frustrations be expressed," Smith said."And that's the process that we're in right now, and that's what I'm watching very, very closely, and I would say we'll find out what the result is on October the 19th."