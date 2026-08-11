Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Smith claims Ottawa is more Alberta-friendly because the NDP are gone

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Federal Ndp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau
former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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