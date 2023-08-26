Hydrogen locomotive

One of three CPR locomotives to be converted to hydrogen at Innisfail yards.

 CPR

There’s a perception among the Laurentian elites that Premier Danielle Smith is opposed to reducing Alberta’s emissions to net-zero.

That’s not true; what she’s adamantly opposed to is imposing an arbitrary deadline of 2035 to do it. In fact, she’s fully supportive of doing it by 2050 in line with Canada’s international commitments under the Paris Accord.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

