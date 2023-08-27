Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn’t sure if it’s for government to decide.
Thus she’s reluctant to follow the lead of Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and even Manitoba to legislate what kids can and cannot call themselves in schools, she told The Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford.
Saskatchewan became the latest to announce new sexual education and parental rights policies in schools on Tuesday, to the chagrin of the teachers’ union and planned parenting groups.
Under the new rules schools must ask parents or guardians for permission to use a different first name or pronoun for students younger than 16. Secondly, schools must tell parents or guardians about the sexual health curriculum and can choose to have their children not take part.
Finally, only teachers or health authority representatives will be allowed to teach sexual education in the classroom.
It comes after normally liberal-minded New Brunswick implemented its own sexual orientation and gender identity policy in its schools. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson wants to implant a similar policy in its own educational system if she is reflected this fall.
But Smith says there are no plans to follow that route here in Alberta. Going back to her Wildrose days, the premier has long been known for her libertarian views and has previously been unabashed in her pro-choice and pro-gay rights support.
At the same time, she has also been supportive of so-called ‘conscience rights’ and displayed a willingness to go along with social conservative views even when they don’t match with her own personal ones.
“I have said that we don't really want to politicize these issues, because these issues are ones that are very private, family issues so we’re trying to avoid turning it into a political hot potato. Because we want to make sure that kids feel supported but we've also been clear that we also respect parental rights,” she said.
“I haven't had a chance to speak to my caucus since that change was made, but I'm sure that it will be a discussion that will happen in the coming weeks. I think we have a caucus retreat in September, so I have to discuss this with caucus.”
Genetics & Biology are Real Science . . . they have demonstrated for years that there are ONLY 2 identifiable Genders . . . Men & Women.
There are no others, only confused Imaginations & mental issues.
Children do not go there unless they are led . . . no Teacher should be pushing this Alphabet Garbage on their students EVER. Anyone who does, in my humble opinion is "grooming" . . . which is the realm of the pedophile!
Anyone including Drs. who mess with children should be locked up.
After a child is 18 . . . they can do whatever they wish, on their own nickel of course.
The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary.
The Denver shooter identified as trans.
The Aberdeen shooter identified as trans.
The Nashville shooter identified as trans.
One thing is VERY clear: the modern trans movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists.
"The trans movement is pushing more and more extremism each day," said Oli London, a media personality who has become critical of the transgender movement since deciding to detransition. "They recruit people, indoctrinate them and pump them full of propaganda until they become filled with hate and rage."
This is not a political issue but it is a health and child protection issue. Children generally out grow their gender dysphoria if left alone but the lefties just HAVE to make issues of things they should leave up to parents who have always known what is best for their own children. The puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex change surgeries damage children for life. To sterilize a child is a crime especially as at a young age they have no real understanding of what that entails. Shame on our governments for not protecting children!
Danielle Smith, parental rights is definitely a political hot potato because family is the bedrock of civilization, of all nations. Cultural Marxism is here, loud and clear. At this rate our society needs more psychologists for parents and kids. We certainly don't need unethical teachers . I suspect we don't need any unions either. Unions need us, our money. Danielle we elected you on another hot potato, please don't lose your courage or the sense of what is inherently right. Who cares about pronouns, but do care about the suicides after self mutilation. Care about the time that is stolen from the kids education, and the resulting collapse of our society. Instead of teaching "parents could be your enemy" give teaching time for the 3R's, they also desperately need critical thinking skills, by which to navigate their world, that is increasingly becoming more evil. They need loving parents who help them feel emotionally secure. We were not impressed that Torry Tanner withdrew in our riding, because she had educated many via the internet, about the perverted sexual education happening within the schools. I wasn't even savvy about this happening. That is how secretly it has been kept from us. Your caucus found that so hot a potato, that she had to be encouraged to withdraw. We understood UCP had to be politically savvy, and they caved in, just to be able to win the election. Now is your chance. NDP won in Torry Tanners riding. We are not forgetting this, even though we too were petrified that the NDP would win the last election in Alberta. Don't lose your courage and integrity now. Isn't it encouraging that other provinces have already done this? Common Sense should rule. We are truly tired of the child fantasy world, whether this ideology, or the Net-zero that real Scientists never ever bought in to. Politicians were bought. Please Danielle. We pray for adults in the room. Helena Guenther
The gender pronouns issue is a no-win issue for any politician and Premier Danielle Smith is right to avoid it. Common sense dictates that a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl. The English language has unambiguous pronouns for each. However, that won’t help “educators” (or should I say indoctrinators) from espousing their own skewed ideas and ideologies. That is a battle for parents and the general public to fight.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
When asked what my personal pronouns are I reply Thou, Thee and Thy. 😇
