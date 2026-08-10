Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Smith says Alberta's industrial carbon tax floor agreement is a win, even if it is not ideal

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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